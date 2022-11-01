LACONIA — The Dow Realty Group with the support of Audra Tassone, executive director of the IRONMAN Foundation, invites the Lakes Region community to participate in the Max 1k Walk on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., in downtown Laconia. The Dow Realty Group will raise funds for the medical expenses of Max Gagnon, a team member’s 10-year-old son, fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the second time.
The Dow Realty Group and the Gagnon family hope to welcome 250 community members. Although Max’s medical expenses are substantial, the Gagnons intend to donate unused funds to nonprofit charities that alleviate the emotional challenges of hospitalized children fighting cancer.
“Max has completed the induction phase of treatment, and we are moving into the second phase, consolidation now,” Mike Gagnon said. “We don’t know how the next stage of his treatment will look. During his last fight with leukemia, Max was treated at the Jimmy Fund Clinic for two years, sometimes traveling to Boston for chemotherapy three times a week.”
The Dow Realty Group organized the community walk to support the Gagnons financially and is honored to assist during the family’s difficult time. The team of agents aims to help professionally by collaborating with Gagnon to share his workload while he splits his time between family and work.
“We are fortunate to be in a position to support Mike with this event,” said Adam Dow, team leader. “We are glad that, as a team, we can support him by giving his clients the five-star service they are used to under Mike's care.
About Max Gagnon
Max Gagnon, born May 2, 2012, is a 10-year-old boy his family describes as sharp, funny and persistent. Before being hospitalized in September 2022, he attended Holy Trinity Catholic School in Laconia, where he fostered an interest in community service and working with younger kids. Max is coping by exploring new hobbies: video editing, making paracord bracelets, and filming himself sampling odd food choices on his Taste Test Tuesday Facebook feature. Some of his medications cause him to have a one-track mind, so his recent fixation is Tostito chips and the tv show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which he’s binge-watched twice despite his parents' attempts to have him watch something else. You can visit the Facebook group Maxwell Fights ALL 2.0 to see updates and photos on how Max is keeping busy. Max dreams of one day joining the Air Force and becoming a pilot.
Proceeds of the Max 1k will go directly to the Gagnon family. For more information, visit www.max1k.com.
