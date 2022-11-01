LACONIA — The Dow Realty Group with the support of Audra Tassone, executive director of the IRONMAN Foundation, invites the Lakes Region community to participate in the Max 1k Walk on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., in downtown Laconia. The Dow Realty Group will raise funds for the medical expenses of Max Gagnon, a team member’s 10-year-old son, fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the second time.

The Dow Realty Group and the Gagnon family hope to welcome 250 community members. Although Max’s medical expenses are substantial, the Gagnons intend to donate unused funds to nonprofit charities that alleviate the emotional challenges of hospitalized children fighting cancer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.