MEREDITH — The Meredith Lions Club is still collecting used eyeglasses, sunglasses and hearing aids. They are turned into the district five times a year. From New Hampshire they are packed and shipped to Virginia where they are cleaned and sorted. That warehouse then ships them to third world countries to be used there. Why not reuse them here? These are prescriptions and cannot be shared in this country. The club also accepts sunglasses because a lot of these countries are closer to the sun where the sun is a lot stronger and necessary for eye protection.
Lions are Helen Keller's "Knights of the Blind" and have been assisting people with vision issues since 1925. The club helps those in need of eye exams, eyeglasses, eye surgeries and hearing aids. The drop off boxes are located at the Meredith Community Center, Meredith Village Savings Bank main branch, Meredith Public Library, Hannaford Pharmacy, and the Meredith Transfer Station. For more information visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/meredith or Meredith Lions Club on Facebook or Marie at keylion03@gmail.com.
