The Diane K. Kline Memorial Scholarship Fund has awarded $1000 scholarships to six local graduating seniors.
Megan Swedberg is from Moultonborough and will be attending Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts majoring in community, youth and education. Gabrielle Bean from Center Harbor will be attending Ave Maria University in Ave Maria, Florida majoring in elementary education. Danielle Lynch also from Center Harbor will be majoring in veterinary science at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire. Amos Wobber from North Sandwich plans to focus on aviation studies at the Florida Institute of Technology. Danielle Donahue from Holderness will be attending the University of New Hampshire at Durham, New Hampshire majoring in health sciences. Finally, Mykyle Merrill from Meredith will be attending the University of New Hampshire focusing on a degree in business management.
To date, the fund, established in 2010, has awarded more than $42,000 in scholarships for post-secondary education.
The memorial scholarship fund is open to all age groups and persons who have or are attending school within SAU Districts 2 and 45. This includes the towns of Ashland, Center Harbor, Sandwich, Moultonborough and Meredith. Scholarships are awarded primarily on merit. More information regarding the fund can be obtained by visiting the website at www.DKKMSF.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.