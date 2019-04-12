LACONIA — Gilda’s Club of New Hampshire is another step closer to opening its doors thanks to the generosity of auto dealerships throughout the Lakes Region. A total of $10,400 was raised from the collective efforts of seven auto dealerships during their Presidents Day Auto Promotion. AutoServ, Belknap Subaru, Benson Auto, Cantin Chevrolet, Concord Nissan, Irwin Motors, and Meredith Ford joined forces and donated a portion of proceeds from all car sales during the Presidents Day promotion week in February to Gilda’s Club of New Hampshire. The team at Northeast Communications Corporation, including Mix 94.1, Planet 100.1, WSCY 106.9, and Oldies 92.9, created the idea that dealerships, who normally compete against each other, could combine their talents to support a charitable mission.
Gilda’s Club of New Hampshire successfully raised over $100,000 thanks to the generosity of innovative promotions, private donations and support from lead donor Bank of New Hampshire. The Gilda’s Club of New Hampshire board of directors and volunteers are working to continue community outreach and fundraising in order to establish the Laconia clubhouse, to provide cancer support programming for all New Hampshire residents.
To learn more about Gilda’s Club of New Hampshire, visit GildasClubNH.org, or call 603-387-6775.
