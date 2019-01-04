LACONIA — On Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building, storyteller David Hill will presents a program entitled Eight Days in the Alaskan Wilderness. This free event is open to the public.
Hill is a professional speaker and storyteller, and a worldwide traveler specializing in remote adventure trips. He has been in Toastmasters for 24 years, and traveled to 21 countries. Most of Hill’s stories involve first-hand experiences, which he recounts, sprinkling in a healthy dose of humor as they unfold.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
