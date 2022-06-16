LACONIA — The Laconia-based Mary Butler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, is collecting new baby blankets for U.S. military families based overseas. Donated blankets will be shipped to the Palatinate Chapter DAR who hosts parenting classes for active-duty military families at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany.
LRMC is the largest American Hospital outside of the United States and provides medical care for more than 52,000 local American military personnel and their families as well as the more than 250,000 additional American military personnel and their families in the European Theater.
Blankets can be purchased or homemade, but should be unused and measure approximately 36” square. To donate or to learn more about DAR, contact Mary Butler Chapter Regent Julie Lynn Ford at 517-927-4686 or marybutlerdar@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.