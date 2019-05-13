LACONIA — Daniels Electric Corporation is the presenting sponsor for the 2019 WOW Sweepstakes Ball, which will be held at Gunstock Mountain Resort on Saturday, May 18.
“We are really excited about the WOW Trail project,” said Daniels Electric Corporation’s Tom Milligan. “The opportunity to support the trail and help throw a party with a sweepstakes jackpot at the end of the night is something that we couldn’t pass up. We’re looking forward to another great event.”
“We’re thrilled to partner with Daniels Electric Corporation again this year,” said WOW Trail Board President Allan Beetle. “The Milligans are a generous, community-minded family who have created a very successful New Hampshire based business. We couldn’t be more excited to once again welcome them as presenting sponsors of this event.”
The WOW Sweepstakes Ball is a key annual fundraiser for the WOW Trail and has helped raise nearly $500,000 for construction and maintenance of the WOW Trail. This year’s attendees will enjoy dinner, dancing, a silent and live auction with auctioneer Jesse Thompson, and the chance to win one of ten cash prizes, including a $10,000 grand prize.
Each $100 ticket includes admission for two and one sweepstakes entry. Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase at Patrick’s Pub & Eatery or by visiting www.banknhpavilion.com. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win. For more information, call 630-4468, or email info@wowtrail.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.