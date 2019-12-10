CAMPTON — The National Forest Service is selling $5 permits to cut a Christmas tree in the National Forest.
The Forest Service offices in Campton, Lincoln, Gorham, and Conway are offering the permits, but ask people to call ahead to make sure permits are being sold when they get there.
While the trees may not be expertly pruned and shaped, you will know it’s fresh. Cutting your own Christmas tree can be an enjoyable adventure for the entire family, and has become a yearly tradition for many. Bundle up, make a lunch, bring your handsaw or ax, and look for that special tree. You’ll create family memories and traditions while getting out in the fresh mountain air.
One free holiday tree-cutting permit will be issued to fourth-graders who present a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass. The Forest Service is among a number of federal agencies supporting the Every Kid Outdoors initiative; for more information, see www.everykidoutdoors.gov.
Several types of evergreen grow in the White Mountain National Forest. Many people prefer the balsam fir because of its fragrance and needle retention. Others prefer the spruce because of the fullness of the branches and the classic shape. Somewhere out there is your ideal Christmas tree. Just remember — they look smaller in the woods than they are in your living room.
Trees from the National Forest are for personal use only, not for resale. Each family may cut one tree per permit. Use only hand tools; chainsaws are not permitted.
Make sure you are on National Forest land. Respect the rights of landowners when crossing private property. Do not cut trees in or near campgrounds, picnic areas, Experimental Forests, wilderness, timber sale areas, or within 100 feet of a state highway. When you purchase the permit, ask if there are any known “off-limit” areas.
Do not cut trees larger than 8 inches in diameter at chest height. Pack down limb piles low enough so they are within 2 feet of the ground. Scatter limbs and wood at least 25 feet away from roads, streams, hiking trails, and property boundaries.
Cut your tree so remaining stumps will be less than 10 inches in height.
Attach your tree tag after cutting and before transporting your tree.
Finally, be prepared for winter: Dress appropriately in warm clothing, drive safely, and bring extra snacks and supplies.
For office hours, visit www.fs.usda.gov/whitemountain.
