MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., began curbside pickup May 11. Patrons can request items via the catalog, submit a request online by visiting meredithlibrary.org, or call 603-279-4303 and staff will call to set a pick up time. Staff will be in the library Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The homebound delivery service will start again in partnership with the Altrusa Club.
Staff is also available for virtual reference, readers’ advisory and technology assistance. The building remains closed to the public at this time.
