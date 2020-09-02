LACONIA — Cub Scout Pack 68 is looking for boys and girls in grades Kindergarten through fifth to join the pack. Den meetings are held three times monthly on Wednesdays, and pack meetings are once a month, also on Wednesdays. Cub Scouting is a family program, requiring parents to volunteer, attend pack meetings and aid Scouts in the completion of activities. Scouts and their parents and guardians are invited to participate in activities such as an overnight at the Boston Museum of Science, Evo Rock, Battleship Cove, and a pack overnight. Pack 68 also attends a Boy Scouts of America summer camp every year in mid-July at Camp Carpenter in Manchester. The pack also plans monthly activities to encourage Scouts to explore the outdoors, including hiking, fishing, camping, and yoga. For additional information, email nhpack68@gmail.com.
