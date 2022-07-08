MEREDITH — Spend a few hours creating your own acrylic lake painting. Ann Xavier will teach a class at The League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery that will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Learn the techniques of acrylic painting and create a lake scape that you’ll be proud to frame. The instructor will have samples to work from. This class is for all skill levels.
Instructor Ann Xavier is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design with 30 years of teaching experience. She was a juried member of the Boca Raton Museum of Art Artists Guild and exhibited extensively over the course of her career.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To register for this workshop, call the League of NH Craftsmen – Fine Craft Gallery at 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more details, visit: meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes/.
