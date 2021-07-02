MEREDITH — Join jeweler Joy Raskin, at the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Tuesday, July 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to learn how to make wire-wrapped earrings.
Students will coil, wrap, tinker, and twist wire to make all kinds of fabulous jewelry and accessories out of wire. Wire is not just confined to jewelry, but can be used to make sculptures as well. Students will make earrings, bracelets, rings, pendants, and other fun pieces using thin wire to wrap. This class is low-tech and requires just a few tools to work with.
Students are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch, and any beads, rocks, gemstones, or decorative pieces on hand that they want to incorporate into their earrings.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To register for this workshop, call the League of NH Craftsmen – Fine Craft Gallery at 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more details, visit our website at http://meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes/ and our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/nhcraft/
