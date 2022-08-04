MEREDITH — Spend a few creative hours with The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, Aug. 14, noon-2 p.m. to learn the art of watercolor painting.
Learn different techniques and create a lake scape painting. The instructor will provide samples to paint from.
Instructor Ann Xavier is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and has 30 years of experience teaching art. She was a juried member of the Boca Raton Museum of Art Artists Guild and has exhibited extensively over the course of her career.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To register for this workshop, call 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Hwy. For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes.
