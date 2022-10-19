LACONIA — Join the library at one of their many weekly storytimes. Tuesdays feature Social-Emotional Storytime from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A story will be read about feelings and a talk about how to handle our emotions. Best suited for ages 2-6.
Wednesdays are Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Geared toward children birth to 3, this program includes stories, songs, movement, and crafts planned with active toddlers in mind.
Thursdays are for Preschool Pals at 10 a.m., an hour of fun for ages 3-6. Participants will read books, use the felt board, and incorporate music and crafts that are appropriate for the preschool-aged crowd.
The newest storytime offering is Baby Bookworms — a playtime with stories for babies and their caregivers. This month’s session will be Friday, Nov. 25 at 10 am. Younger or older siblings are always welcome at each of these weekly programs. (Note: there will be no Toddler Time or Preschool Pals during Thanksgiving week.)
The Move & Groove program will take place on Friday, Nov. 4 and 18 at 10 a.m. This program gives kids birth to age 6 the opportunity to dance with scarves, move to the beat, play musical instruments, and have fun with the colorful parachute.
Let your creativity run wild during Tinker Time on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 3-12. Children will create tools for getting kites out of trees. Weather permitting, the group will test their inventions in the garden. Best suited for ages 5-12.
The library's recurring favorite Lego Club will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and 22 at 3:30 p.m. Best suited for ages 5-12, your unique Lego creations will be displayed in the Children’s Room.
Create a fall scarecrow decoration on Monday, Nov. 7, at 3:30 p.m. and a clothespin turkey magnet on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 to noon.
On Monday, Nov. 14, at 3:30 p.m., make a bubble wrap painted turkey, followed by fox and mushroom origami for ages 8-12 on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m.
Kids through teens can create a fall leaf suncatcher on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 to noon. Create thankful turkey votives for Thanksgiving on Monday, Nov. 21 at 3:30 p.m.
Gear up for the holidays on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 to noon, with a holiday countdown craft. These crafts are drop-in, come any time during the scheduled event.
Teens also have some cozy programs this month. Rolled beeswax candles on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 9-18.
Friday, Nov. 4, at 3:30 p.m., Black Light Painting Party, where you can paint a canvas with glow-in-the-dark paint, or make a design on your hands and arms with glow body paint. Best suited for ages 9-18.
Squishie keychains on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 9-18.
The Dungeons & Dragons Club meets Monday, Nov. 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. Space is limited, sign-up is required.
The Manga Club meets on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. Teen Clubs are restricted to ages 13-18.
