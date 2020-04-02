PLYMOUTH — Since everyone is staying home — and it’s looking like they will be for a while — people may be starting to wonder how exactly to fill up their time. Pemi-Baker Community Health has some ideas for digital gatherings and events. It’s also important to stay as connected as possible with family, friends, and neighbors, give back to the community, get the supplies needed, and find new ways to stay entertained.
Explore the World, Virtually
With a library card, people can continue to borrow digital resources like ebooks, audiobooks, music, television shows, and movies. Video streaming services, podcasts, and videos on YouTube are also available. Cultural institutions are moving museum and art gallery exhibits and performances online, too. The Cincinnati Zoo is offering daily Facebook Live video streams of Fiona the hippo, and Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium filmed its penguins roaming other exhibits.
Reach Out to Neighbors
Now is the time to reach out to someone else. Call neighbors around the block or in the apartment building, or put a note on their door with contact information, explaining the reason for reaching out, and to offer help. Many people are uncomfortable asking for help. Offer to do something specific for a neighbor.
Before going to the grocery store, drug store or restaurant to pick up takeout, call and ask neighbors if they need something picked up for them. Volunteer to walk their dog or bring their mail and newspaper to their front door. Offer to help with yard maintenance like raking, or putting the trash out or bringing the empty cans back in. Leave a care package with extra soap, toilet paper or other staples at a neighbor’s door. Children can help with some of these ideas.
Practice Self-Care & Manage Stress and Anxiety
It can seem like there isn't any time for things like self-care. Social distancing is a marathon, though, not a sprint, and it’s important to practice self-care. Take a 10-minute break to do some light breathing exercises or yoga. Purposeful, mindful breathing has been shown to be an effective tool against anxiety. Several smartphone apps are available for meditation.
Consider limiting coronavirus news consumption. It’s important to stay informed, but refreshing feeds constantly isn’t productive. Instead, check the CDC website for updates periodically and try to spend the day focused on other things.
Talk to friends and family. It’s important that even though this situation leads to increased social isolation that everyone stay in touch. Don’t be afraid to reach out to a friend for a phone call — or better yet — a video chat.
For more information about Pemi-Baker Community Health, visit www.pbhha.org, or call 603-536-2232.
