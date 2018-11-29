FRANKLIN — The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Franklin's Annual Cookie Walk and Craft Fair will be held Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Holiday Hall will offer gently-used holiday accessories and decorations. The bakers have been working overtime to provide a wide assortment of cookies. The craft fair will showcase more vendors than ever, offering diverse wares as handmade Christmas stockings, handmade lip balm and other skin care products, crystals and many more.
