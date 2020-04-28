BELMONT — A free spaghetti supper will be served Saturday, May 2, 4-6 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Belmont, 49 Church St., to anyone who would like it. Dinner includes salad, bread and dessert. Much of the food has been provided by Brookside House of Pizza, TJ Mechanical, and the church Missions board.
There will be drive-thru service, and youth group members will be giving out board games and activities found at the Hope House Thrift store.
