LACONIA — The Cafe Deja vu It's For the Kids Community Challenge team is holding a drive- or walk-thru fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 17, noon-3 p.m.
During the event, several tables will be set up in a loop around Cafe Deja vu on Court St. to benefit the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction.
There will be an information table, a 50/50 table, Christmas basket, Stoli basket, lemon drop martini basket, Lakes Region Party & Gift snack basket, and other baskets raffle tables.
A large raffle table will include gift cards from Cafe Deja vu, New Hampshire liquor, Common Man, Prescott's Florist, Fratellos/Homestead, Patrick's Pub & Eatery, Hector's Fine Food & Spirits, Lake Region Party & Gift, Genevieve's Massage Therapy, Myrna's Classic Cuisine, The Cozy Nest Gift Shop, Belknap Tire and a Lakes Region Arms package.
There will also be a table with Cathy's Baked Goods including apple pies, meat pies, whoopie pies and more; a BG Costumes tables; and VJ 603 will be playing music.
Attendees should bring items to donate to the food pantry and the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction.
The event will be socially-distanced, with all tables six feet apart and table staff wearing masks.
For more information, contact Tony Felch at 603-998-1418.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.