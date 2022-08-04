WOLFEBORO — A Boston Tea Party commemoration event on July 17 at Lakeview Cemetery honored Samuel Nowell (buried there) for his participation in the Boston Tea Party with a first-time commemorative grave marker.
The commemorative plaque marks the final resting places of many of the brave people, including tradesmen and young adults, involved in the “single most important event leading up to the American Revolution.” The image depicted on the commemorative marker is inspired by Nathaniel Currier’s The Destruction of the Tea at Boston Harbor lithograph created in 1846, a popular and often used artistic representation of The Boston Tea Party. The marker will be on display indefinitely.
