PLYMOUTH — Whether it’s going to the lake, spending time with family and friends or being outside enjoying nature, New Hampshirites are finding joy in the everyday moments of life.
Comfort Keepers established the last Wednesday in June as the National Day of Joy. This new annual celebration promotes the importance of finding joy and happiness in everyday activities. The office, at 12 Yeaton Road, will celebrate the inaugural National Day of Joy on June 26 by hosting an open house from 2-5 p.m. The public is invited.
“The best moment of bringing joy to a client that I can remember is a lovely lady in her 90s in Laconia. She often became depressed in the winter with the cold weather and the anniversary of both her husband’s and daughter’s deaths. In previous years, she had enjoyed warmer weather in Bermuda but was no longer able to travel. So, Comfort Keepers decided to bring Bermuda to her for Valentine’s Day. We decorated her family room with a blow up palm tree and grass skirt covering the window, tropical music played softly in the background and two Comfort Keepers employees dressed in Bermuda shorts and t-shirts. We had a huge cupcake with a tropical flower on top all for her enjoyment. It was a great afternoon of smiles and laughter,” shared Martha Swats, owner of the local Comfort Keepers location.
To participate in the National Day of Joy, Comfort Keepers is asking residents to do something that makes them happy, then share their activity on social media using the hashtag #DayofJoy.
“Whether it’s blowing bubbles with kids, taking a walk in nature, or just smiling and saying ‘hello’ to a stranger, today is all about finding happiness,” said Swats. “Don’t miss the chance to take part in the first ever National Day of Joy.”
For more information about the National Day of Joy and Comfort Keepers, call 603-536-6060, or visit www.nhcomfortkeepers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.