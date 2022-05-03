LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main Street, will welcome Bob Marley on Friday, July 29 at 8 p.m. Bob Marley is making his way back to the Colonial Theatre. Bob loves being a comedian. He’s wicked good at it.
For tickets, visit coloniallaconia.com or call 800-657-8774.
Marley has put out over 20 comedy CDs and DVDs. He was inducted into The Guinness Book of World’s Records for “the longest stand-up comedy shows by an individual” at 40 hrs. of straight stand-up! He’s been on over 100 TV shows including Leno, Letterman, Conan, Jimmy Fallon, Craig Ferguson, and Comedy Central to name just a few.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.