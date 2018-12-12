MOULTONBOROUGH — As cold weather sets in and New Hampshire’s lakes and ponds begin to freeze over, the Loon Preservation Committee is urging the public to keep an eye out for loons remaining on inland waters.
Because they are heavy-bodied birds with relatively small wings, loons require up to a quarter-mile of open water in order to take off. If they do not leave lakes before they freeze over, loons risk becoming trapped and unable to fly to their wintering grounds on the ocean.
Most loons have already migrated from New Hampshire’s lakes and ponds; however, it is not uncommon for some — especially this year’s chicks — to remain into December.
Underlying problems may prevent some loons from leaving lakes, putting them at risk of becoming iced-in. If not rescued, trapped loons may starve to death or be predated.
The Loon Preservation Committee rescued its first iced-in loon of the year, a juvenile that was trapped on Willand Pond in Dover-Somersworth, on Dec. 8.
The committee asks that anyone seeing a loon at risk of becoming iced-in call 603-476-LOON, and not attempt to rescue the loon. Winter loon rescues can be hazardous to human safety, as rescuers risk falling through the ice, while the Loon Preservation Committee has protocols in place to deal with such situations, including notifying local fire departments prior to attempting winter loon rescues and having people on shore ready to help, should the rescuer run into trouble. LPC rescuers also use specialized equipment, including an insulated rescue suit, Jon-boat, ice awls and axes, flotation devices, and a long-handled net.
In addition to the human safety risks, winter rescues also can be dangerous for the loons. Untrained rescuers may scare the loon and cause it to dive under the ice, potentially resulting in drowning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.