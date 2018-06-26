LACONIA — The first in a series of free classes for people planning to take their dogs to the Lezama Family Happy Tails Dog Park will take place today at 3 p.m. at the New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road in Laconia. Kelly Sullivan, a certified professional behavior consultant with Doggonit Training, will lead the class.
The classes, sponsored by the dog park, recognizes that all dog parks are different, so even if someone has been to one before, it will be a helpful session to provide an introduction to the local park and help users be good dog park citizens, which in turn will help to ensure the success of the dog park when it opens.
The class is for owners or handlers, not dogs, and will include basic dog behavior and how to recognize and prevent potential issues; what is expected of a dog handler at the park; and a review of the rules that will be in effect at the new dog park. There will be a question-and-answer period at the end.
Several other classes will be scheduled at different times to accommodate schedules. A second class is scheduled for Sunday, July 22, at 1 p.m. at the Downtown Gym, 171 Fair St., Laconia, across from Water St. Café. That class will be presented by Diane Hanley, certified professional dog training consultant with Treat ’em Right.
Classes are free and, sorry, dogs are not welcome at these classes.
