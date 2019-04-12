SANBORNTON — Choirs of the Congregational churches of Laconia and Sanbornton will offer a Good Friday musical program at the Sanbornton Congregational Church, Sanbornton Square, on April 19 at 7 p.m.
The program tentatively will include “And He Never Said A Mumblin’ Word” (Jan Meyerowitz); “Ave Verum Corpus” (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart); “Christus Factus Est” (Roland E. Martin); “Create in Me a Clean Heart, O God” (Carl F. Mueller); “Cross of Jesus, Cross of Sorrow” (Arlen Clarke); and “O Lord, Thy Little Angel Come” (Johann Sebastian Bach).
Laura Belanger, Bob Bengtson and Mary Ruth Scott will be the organists, and the choir will be conducted by Dennis Akerman.
For further information, call 603-524-0668 or Churchoffice@laconiaucc.org.
