MEREDITH — The American Legion Post 33 will host a Christmas in July Meat Bingo fundraising event on Saturday, July 20, at 3 p.m. The event will raise funds for the December Kids Community Christmas party. The party provides gifts for children of families in need during the holiday season. Christmas in July will take place at 6 Plymouth St., on Saturday, July 20, offering a smoke-free environment and a chance to win a few pounds of Prime Rib. Look for other upcoming events in October, November and December.
