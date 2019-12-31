CENTER HARBOR — The Chocorua Lodge of the New Hampshire Free and Accepted Masons recently presented a check for $1,500 to Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc.
“This generous donation from the Chocorua Masonic Lodge will support our volunteer program to provide rides and other services free of charge,” said Executive Director Ann Sprague.
Freemasons base their activities on the principles of brotherly love, relief and truth. Charitable activities include support of the Shriners Hospital for Children, the New Hampshire Child Identification Program to assist law enforcement in finding or identifying missing children, scholarships, and local charity.
The Chocorua Masonic Lodge raises funds primarily by selling home-baked pies and ice cream at craft fairs in the area. Members meet in their building on Route 3 at the Holderness-Center Harbor town line. For more information, visit www.NHGrandLodge.org.
Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc. is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit volunteer organization that provides supportive services and community resource information to assist people in their daily lives. Services are provided by volunteers free of charge and include rides to local and long-distance medical appointments, personal appointments, grocery shopping, errands and friendly visits. The nonprofit relies on charitable giving to fund the program and is very grateful for this generous donation.
For more information, contact Ann Sprague at 603-253-9275, email Director.Caregivers@gmail.org, visit www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org, or follow them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.