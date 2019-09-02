WATERBURY CENTER, VT — The Children’s Literacy Foundation has awarded 10 At-Risk Children grants to New Hampshire and Vermont organizations serving low-income, at-risk, and rural children ages 12 and under for fall 2019. The grant provides a storytelling event with one of CLiF’s more than 65 professional authors, illustrators, or storytellers, an optional family discussion on the importance of reading together and tips for helping children develop strong literacy skills, a new onsite library of children’s books for the program partner, and two new books for each child to choose.
The organizations selected to receive CLiF’s Fall 2019 At-Risk Children grant are Belmont Elementary School Afterschool Program; Bennington County Head Start and Early Head Start in Bennington, VT; Capstone Community Action Head Start in Barre, VT; Greater Tilton Area Family Resource Center; Newport Head Start and Early Head Start in Newport, VT; Seabrook Adventure Zone; Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, VT; Spaulding Youth Center in Northfield; Troy Elementary School ACES Program; and Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum in Rutland, VT.
Forrest Carter from the Seabrook Adventure Zone said, "The importance of literacy and family engagement is crucial for the academic and social development of our youth, and the opportunities that CLiF provide allow for programs with minimal funding resources that work with at-risk youth to be able to encourage, offer, and support literacy and family engagement in their programs and communities."
For more information about the Children’s Literacy Foundation, visit www.clifonline.org.
