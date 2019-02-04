Charlie St. Clair receives lifetime achievement award
LACONIA — Charlie St. Clair, executive director for the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, has received a lifetime achievement award from the Lakes Region Tourism Association. Through his efforts to promote the Laconia Motorcycle Week since 1991, St. Clair has made the event into a successful attraction for the state and Lakes Region. Promoting the event, bringing back events like the Gunstock Hillclimb and the Tower Street Hill Climb, as well as expanding the geographic area of the week to include Mt. Washington and the seacoast, St. Clair has made the week-long event into a state-wide attraction. St. Clair travels around the country to showcase Laconia, and works year-round to promote the event. His promotional efforts earned Laconia Motorcycle Week official recognition by the AMA in 2017 as the Oldest National Gypsy Tour in the country.
In 2003, St. Clair was presented with the Fritzie Baer Recognition Award for his contribution to the sport of motorcycling. In 2008, he was inducted to the Sturgis Museum Hall of Fame for the JC Pappy Hoel Outstanding Achievement Award. In 2013, he was awarded the Recreational Road Riding Organizer of the Year from the American Motorcyclists Association for his efforts promoting Motorcycle Week. In 2018, he was awarded the Silver Spoke Award for Government in recognition of his good work improving the image of motorcycling.
