PLYMOUTH — The Charge Forward EV Relay, which begins in Colebrook and ends in Portsmouth on Monday, will pass through Plymouth just before noon, with a stop at the Common Man Inn & Spa.
The caravan of electric vehicles is designed to raise awareness of the growth in electric vehicle technology and its popularity around the state and around the country.
The event is open to businesses catering to tourists, residents, and all drivers of electric vehicles. The statewide relay will feature the diversity of vehicles and the accessibility of charging stations all around the Granite State.
The relay, which begins in Colebrook at 7 a.m., will feature the latest models driven by New Hampshire personalities along each leg of the relay, including Gov. Chris Sununu, Common Man founder Alex Ray, Greg Kretschmar of The Morning Buzz, and Howie Wemyss of the Mount Washington Auto Road.
The relay’s “baton” is designed by Vivian Beer, a New Hampshire-based artist who was the winner of Ellen’s Design Challenge.
Each stop is unique, helping to showcase the benefits of the electric vehicle technology and the partners in supporting the one-day event.
Each celebrity driver will be behind the wheel of a top electric vehicle model, including the all-new SUV Audi e-tron, the showy Tesla Model X, the affordable and practical Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan Leaf, and top-notch plug-in Volvo XC60. Private drivers will follow, creating an “EV caravan” of various plug-in and all-electric models.
“What’s most exciting about an event like this is that we don’t have to imagine what the future might look like with a clean technology; it’s already here and New Hampshire can accommodate anyone who uses electric vehicles to visit, live in or do business in this great state,” said Brianna Brand, the senior program director for Clean Energy NH’s initiative, Drive Electric NH, one of the many organizing partners of the relay. “It won’t be long before the parking spaces for EVs are as commonplace as the spaces we all use around the state today.”
The EV Relay will reach Plymouth 11:45, with Common Man owner Alex Ray offering a welcome and introducing speakers Steve Camerino of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative and Sandra Jones of the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative. Ray will then take the baton from Howie Wemyss and lead the caravan on to Loudon for a Victory Lap.
There will be an opportunity for photos at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway before the caravan continues to Concord and beyond.
There will be an after-party event at the Portsmouth Brewery from 5 to 8 p.m.
Sponsors of the Charge Forward EV Relay are Eversource and the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, with partners that include the New Hampshire Automobile Dealers Association, SkiNH, the New Hampshire Tech Alliance, Plug-in America, New Hampshire Restaurant & Lodging Association, N.H. Department of Environmental Services, Clean Energy NH, the Granite State Clean Cities Coalition, and New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility.
For more information on the technology, see www.driveelectricnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.