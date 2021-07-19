LACONIA — Who wouldn't want to be $10,000 richer? The team at Chaos & Kindness wants to help one lucky person do just that. Global brand, Chaos & Kindness, created by Recycled Percussion, has created a scavenger hunt in New Hampshire in which the winner will uncover a buried treasure of $10,000 in cash!
The fun kicked off July 16, with clues being dropped via text message. Anyone who wants to play along can do so anytime between now and when the treasure is found by texting kindness to 855-499-2384. Information on this FREE game can also be found on Recycled Percussion's Facebook page.
The group expects it to take about two weeks for someone to find the treasure that Chaos & Kindness and Recycled Percussion founder, Justin Spencer, buried himself. He says he's the only one who knows where it is.
Chaos & Kindness is a brand created to inspire people in New Hampshire and around the world to always be kind, inspire others and have fun while doing it.
"I'm spending $10,000 of my own money to buy smiles for people. That's what I get out of it, to know somebody's going to find that money and it might change their life," said Spencer. "For me, that's what I'm investing into. I'm investing into making change and just giving people a positive outlook on things."
Chaos & Kindness launched as a television series in 2017. You can watch the Emmy award winning television show on WMUR-TV on Saturday nights at 7 p.m.
The Chaos & Kindness flagship store opened in 2019 and is located at 777 Union Avenue. The second Chaos & Kindness store opened in May 2021 and is located at 18 Main Street, Keene, NH.
