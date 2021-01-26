The Leavitt/Knight Volunteer of the Year Award is named in honor of long time employees Charlotte Leavitt and Doreen Knight. Both Charlotte and Doreen spent time working with the volunteers of the agency and this award honors their commitment to volunteer service and the agency mission. The award was given to David Barth for his many years of volunteering in the hospice program, in particular for his work with the Veterans in our care.
The Millham Leadership Award, named in honor of Alida Millham and her continued leadership throughout NH’s Lakes Region was awarded to John Beland. This award was in recognition of John’s leadership and persistent efforts during the COVID pandemic. Lisa Dupuis, Central VNA CEO praised John for his work, both with Central VNA but also with the community at large.
The Shirley Bentley Outstanding Clinician Award, named in honor of Shirley Bentley for her years of dedication to the agency and the nursing profession. Shirley, a retired VNA administrator and RN, had served as a trustee and was very involved with the agency. The award was presented to Heidi Loring, an employee of the agency for more than 27 years, who embodies the ideals and values that Shirley Bentley herself displays … empathy, compassion, and high standards of care.
