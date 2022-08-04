CENTER SANDWICH — The Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery is offering it’s 5-day Weaving Intensive with Sara Goodman this fall. The class, which is being offered for the 7th year, will be held on Monday-Friday, Oct. 17-21 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.

Sara's weaving intensive meets the needs of all weaving levels. If you are a beginner, but have always wanted to learn to weave, this class is for you. You will put on a new small warp every morning and weave it off in the afternoon. By the end of 5 days you will really know how to set up a loom on your own.

