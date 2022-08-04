CENTER SANDWICH — The Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery is offering it’s 5-day Weaving Intensive with Sara Goodman this fall. The class, which is being offered for the 7th year, will be held on Monday-Friday, Oct. 17-21 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.
Sara's weaving intensive meets the needs of all weaving levels. If you are a beginner, but have always wanted to learn to weave, this class is for you. You will put on a new small warp every morning and weave it off in the afternoon. By the end of 5 days you will really know how to set up a loom on your own.
If you have a loom, but haven't woven in years and need a refresher, this class is also for you. If it's possible for you to transport your loom to the class, then you can learn on your own loom.
If you are an experienced weaver and want to expand your knowledge to include some new weave structures or kinds of yarn, how to use a warping paddle, how to use a computer for creating pattern drafts, or how to read block drafts, then this class is also for you. More advanced students can spend the 5 days working on one project, with the support of the instructor. Students who have taken the class in the past are certainly welcome to return.
The instructor Sara Goodman is a textile artist with a studio in Center Harbor. She has been weaving, dyeing with natural dyes, and doing shibori for over 40 years. Her work has been featured in many fiber arts publications and also in national and international exhibitions. She has been a juried artist with the League of NH Craftsmen since 2006. She is also the manager of the new Natural Dye Studio at Sanborn Mills Farm.
Scholarships are available for all classes this summer and fall. Email the Education Coordinator for more details at sandwichcrafteducation@gmail.com. Class details on all summer and fall classes including tuition and materials costs and registration information can be found on the gallery’s website: centersandwich.nhcrafts.org, by calling 603-284-6831 or by visiting The League of NH Craftsmen Gallery at 32 Main Street. The Gallery will be open through Mid-October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
