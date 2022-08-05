CENTER HARBOR — For all dog lovers — whether you already have a dog, want to get a dog for the first time or just love reading books about dogs, this book is for you.
"If We Could Get a Dog… Henry Finds His Forever Home," a new book by Susan Lynn Ford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This new book is about how a family decided together to adopt a little brown dog. Even if you already have a dog/pet, it’s a nice story to share with your family.
"If We Could Get a Dog… Henry Finds His Forever Home" is about adopting a dog, and the preparation, thought, and consideration that goes into that decision. Emily’s story is entertaining but can also help initiate important discussions about getting a pet before taking that step and even if you already have a pet, it’s still just a nice story. Thankfully many pets do find “forever” homes that are loving and safe.
Susan Lynn Ford has been an animal lover all of her life. Ford started riding horses as a young girl and has owned horses, dogs, cats, and birds. She has dabbled in writing most of her life, but hasn’t shared that interest until now. Ford has three rescue dogs and two rescue cats. She and her husband volunteered at the “farm” referred to in the story, which is where they found Henry, who became the subject of the story.
