MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club will sponsor a Casino Night fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 17, 6-10 p.m. Proceeds from this event, being held in the ballroom at Church Landing in Meredith, will support local charities and scholarship programs.
“The $50 entry fee will include casino chips, hot and cold appetizers, a raffle ticket, and entertainment,” said Rob Wichland, event coordinator. In addition to a cash bar, there will be silent and live auctions.
Participants can purchase additional chips throughout the evening, and raffle prizes will be awarded throughout the night. Rotary club members will staff gaming tables.
Tickets will be available to purchase by visiting www.meredithrotary.org, while they last. Only 250 tickets will be sold. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with check in, and gaming begins at 7 p.m.
