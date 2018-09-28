GILFORD — First United Methodist Church of Gilford will play host to a concert by the Carter Mountain Brass Band, titled “Old Favorites,” on Sunday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m.
The band’s season opened with new conductor Debbi Gibson.
The concert will include favorites from classical, pop, swing, and march genres that were suggested by band members.
The Carter Mountain Brass Band is offering the concert as a fundraiser for the First United Methodist Church in recognition of the church allowing the band to use its facilities for rehearsals throughout the year.
The suggested donation is $8, or $15 for families, and will be accepted at the door. All proceeds will go toward making the church facility available as a meeting place for organizations in the Lakes Region.
A reception will follow the concert, giving patrons a chance to meet band members.
The First United Methodist Church of Gilford is located off Route 11A at 18 Wesley Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.