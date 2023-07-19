LACONIA — Have you ever wanted to get into the healthcare field, or grow within your current position, but do not know how or where to start? Taylor Community is here to help. Taylor Community is hosting a Career, Education and Service Fair on Thursday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Woodside Building. A variety of state agencies will be on hand to offer support and guidance, along with representatives from LNA Health Careers and Lakes Region Community College. Don’t miss this opportunity to talk one on one with the folks who can make your career aspirations a reality. For more information, contact Eliot Davis at 603-464-9851.
Career, Education and Service Fair at Taylor Community today
