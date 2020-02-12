GILFORD — Visiting Angels in Gilford, NH has collaborated with Gilford Elementary School of Gilford and Pleasant Street School of Laconia, to join efforts in spreading love to the Veteran Community through Valentine cards! All paper is donated by Visiting Angels to the schools, who will participate in creating thoughtful Valentine’s Day cards for our local Veterans. These cards will be hand delivered to the amazing individuals who served our country by the Visiting Angels staff of Gilford, NH.
If you are not familiar with Visiting Angels of the Lakes Region, they serve the community by providing non-medical home care services to families in the Greater Lakes Region area. The staff assist in local residences as well as facilities, by allowing individuals to maintain the independence of their daily routine within familiar surroundings. This home care agency loves to give back to the community in whatever way they can and believes that together we can spread the love!
Visiting Angels of the Lakes Region would like to thank all the students who created the most beautiful and meaningful cards. You are amazing!
If you, or your loved one, are in need of care, please give Visiting Angels a call. They look forward to discussing how they can serve you. Visiting Angels is located at 401 Gilford Avenue Unit 208, Gilford, NH 03249 and you can reach us at (603) 366-1993.
