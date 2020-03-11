MERRIMACK — In what should be an unforgettable evening in Merrimack on Friday, March 13 at Cinemagic, Capt. Richard Phillips, who was rescued by a Navy Seal Team in April 2009 will meet the Seal Commander and Seals who rescued him for the first time.
Tom Hanks played Captain Phillips in the hit movie of the same name.
Phillips took the MV Maersk Alabama – an unarmed container ship from the Port of Shalalah in Oman through Kenya when the ship was overtaken by armed Somali Pirates.
A Navy Seal Team was activated and ordered to conduct a rescue mission. The Seals successfully rescued Phillips, who was being held captive in the ship’s floating escape pod. Phillips, who lives in Vermont, has never met the Seal Commander. On March 13 the reunion of hostage and heroes will take place at Cinemagic before a live audience.
There will be a question and answer period and the movie will be shown. Those in attendance will be able to participate and ask questions, as well as watch the movie with Phillips and the Seals.
This event is one of many that Swim with A Mission organizes annually to raise awareness and support for the National Navy Seal Museum and programs designed to support the Seals and our Veterans. Tickets are $19.99 and are available at Cinemagic’s website https://bit.ly/3bx96OA and for more information, contact Matt Foster at Matt@swimwithamission.org or go to www.swimwithamission.org.
