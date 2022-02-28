The Inter-Lakes Parent Teacher Organization is sponsoring an I-L School Board Candidates Meet and Greet at the Meredith Center Grange on Tuesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. All nine candidates running for representative seats from Meredith, Center Harbor, Sandwich, and At Large have been invited to participate. Each candidate will have a table, hosting questions and comments in a creative and relaxed environment, speaking with community members in small group or individual conversations. The I-L PTO is a non-partisan community group that believes in informed decision making when electing a school official.
This event is a free walk-in event at the Grange between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
