GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Each year, Camps Bernadette and Fatima provide the opportunity for many children to attend camp through the contributions of benefactors who fund scholarship programs. These contributions allow kids to go to camp who not would otherwise have the opportunity to attend.
Last year, the camps raised enough scholarship funds to send three campers to camp. This year, the camps hope to more than double contributions on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.
“Creating opportunities for children from diverse backgrounds to attend camp supports our Catholic mission to create a community where all are welcome”, said Budd Ryer, executive director of Camps Bernadette and Fatima. “Campers learn new skills at our camps and make lifelong friendships.”
To learn more about Camp Bernadette and Camp Fatima’s GivingTuesday initiative, visit bfcamp.com.
For more information about GivingTuesday, visit GivingTuesday.org.
