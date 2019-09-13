GILFORD — The Patriot Resilient Leader Institute invites the community to join them for a cruise around the Lakes Region for the first Camp Resilience Motorcycle Ride to benefit retreats for Veterans. The Camp Resilience Motorcycle Ride will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21. The ride will assemble at the Broken Spoke Saloon, 1072 Watson Road, Laconia. Registration will start at 9 a.m., with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. Riders will take a scenic tour around the Lakes Region, concluding at Broken Spoke Saloon for a barbecue and raffles. Registration is $15 for riders, $10 for passengers, and $10 for non-riders at the barbecue.
On Aug. 1, the 50th Camp Resilience Retreat wrapped up, marking 502 Veterans, spouses, caregivers and children served.
To pre-register for the ride, visit www.camp-resilience.org/ride. To donate a raffle item or become a ride sponsor, contact Alyssa Mosher at amosher@camp-resilience.org or 978-219-4003.
To learn more about PRLI and Camp Resilience, visit www.camp-resilience.org or www.facebook.com/campresilience.
