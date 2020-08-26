Flowering Crocus

Flowering bulbs like these crocus are available from the Belknap County Conversation District bulb sale fundraiser. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Orders are now open for the Belknap County Conservation District Flowering Bulb Sale Fundraiser. Offered are varieties of daffodil, tulip, crocus, hyacinth, and allium, 30 varieties in all. Many of these flowers are deer resistant, support pollinators, and will bloom for several years. Order deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 8, and customers will receive their purchases in early October. For more information, visit belknapccd.org, or call 603-527-5880. The fundraiser helps support natural resource conservation projects in Belknap County. All programs are offered without discrimination.

Tags

