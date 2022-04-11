ALTON — A highlight of the Alton Rotary Club’s Home, Garden and Recreation show, Saturday, April 23 at Prospect Mountain High School, is a silent auction featuring artwork by eight seniors. All entries are juried and each will be displayed on easels at the show. The easels were donated by the Alton Centennial Rotary Club.
A silently auctioned to ‘win’ a work of art will be awarded to the highest bidders at the conclusion of the home show. All proceeds from the auction will be used to help fund the Rotary Scholarship. Recipient of the scholarship will be selected by PMHS art teachers and Rotarians. Judging will be based on who best met the challenge reflecting the subject, “What brings you joy?"
Each entry will include an attached background statement written by the artist detailing their future plans and dreams. The Alton Rotary Home, Garden and Recreation Show opens its doors 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It will feature over 50 local and area businesses, both inside the school’s gym and outdoors.
Included are food trucks and raffles. Admission is free and a great opportunity to see and support eight really amazing and talented senior students.
