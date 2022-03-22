BRISTOL— The Chamber will co-host this Newfound Region event on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. beginning at the Bristol Town Offices with a tour of the historic Bristol Town Hall followed by a walking tour of the town square & more. Join in with Bristol Town Administrator Nicholas "Nik" Coates to learn more about Bristol's commercial center, the new Economic Development program, broadband initiatives, rail trail plans and more. Discover what's new and what's happening in Bristol. Connect with others to grow your business network. Be sure to wear appropriate walking shoes. If the weather cooperates, you will discover the start of the rail trail and the recreation plans to grow the region's outdoor economy.
Following the meeting, expand your networking with an opportunity to grab lunch at one of the local restaurants.
Free, registration encouraged. For more information, contact the Chamber at 603-524-5531.
