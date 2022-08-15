BRISTOL — Area residents and visitors are invited to come out and “Celebrate Bristol” with a series of fun community-wide events, being held on Saturday, Aug. 27.
This family-oriented celebration will kick off at 8 a.m. with a 5K Community Fun Run hosted by Stand-Up Newfound. Pre-register in advance at the TTCC, or arrive at the Kelley Park Tennis Courts by 7:30 a.m. to complete your registration. Race starts at 8 a.m.
If running isn’t your thing, you can join the local Masons for a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. The breakfast will take place at the Union Lodge Masonic Hall at 18 Pleasant Street.
From 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be all the classic elements of an old home day - food, crafters, vendors, music, games, a climbing wall and so much more at Kelley Park, located off North Main St. In addition, there are some special events scheduled throughout the day which include:
• Presentation of the Bristol Community Spirit Award at 11 a.m.
• Music by “Creakin’ Jones” from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
• Demonstration with the Bristol Police and K9 Officer “Arro” at 1 p.m.
• The Joyful Noise Ukulele Band will perform at 2 p.m.
• Activities with Bristol Police and Fire Departments and NH Fish and Game Dept. – you can check out their cool vehicles.
• An Antique Car Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for car show participants will be from 8 to 10 am.
• If the weather is too warm, there will be a dual lane waterslide to help you cool off.
Admission is free, some activities and food may require a fee.
Starting at 4:30 p.m. the return of the Bristol Fire Department VS. the Bristol Police Department Softball Game,
Save some room and don’t forget to get your tickets for the TTCC’s famous lobster and chicken dinner. Dinner goes from 5:30 – 7 p.m. and tickets are available at the Thompson-Tapply Community Center or at Kelley Park that day — while still available. Dinner music will be provided by Solitary Man.
A Community Worship Service at Inspiration Point on Sunday, Aug. 28 will be offered by the Bristol United Church of Christ, individuals and families from all backgrounds are welcome. The service begins at 9 a.m. and will feature upbeat hymns as well as musical selections by the Joyful Noise Ukulele Band. Parking will be at the Slim Baker Lodge.
Anyone seeking more information about the Bristol Old Home Day should contact the Tapply-Thompson Community Center at 603-744-2713, the Town of Bristol at 744-3354 x136 or visit the following websites: townofbristolnh.org or ttccrec.org for regular updates as all events are subject to change.
