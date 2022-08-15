BRISTOL — Area residents and visitors are invited to come out and “Celebrate Bristol” with a series of fun community-wide events, being held on Saturday, Aug. 27.

This family-oriented celebration will kick off at 8 a.m. with a 5K Community Fun Run hosted by Stand-Up Newfound. Pre-register in advance at the TTCC, or arrive at the Kelley Park Tennis Courts by 7:30 a.m. to complete your registration. Race starts at 8 a.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.