GILFORD — The Gilford and Belmont Parks and Recreation Departments are co-sponsoring a bus trip to Boston to see the Celtics take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The cost of the trip is $80, and includes round trip motor coach transport from Gilford or Belmont, and a ticket to the game in section 311 of the balcony. The coach will depart from Gilford High School at 4:45 p.m., and Tioga Pavilion in Belmont at 5 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. Participants will have time to visit the pro-shop and have dinner independently before the game. Seats are limited, and registration forms should be completed accompanied by payment. Tickets are non-refundable. For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722, or visit www.gilfordrec.com.
