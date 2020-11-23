FRANKLIN, NH — Boomer's BBQ and ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care are teaming up this holiday season to present the first-ever, Boomer's BBQ Franklin Toy Drive.
People who bring a new, unwrapped toy to the event on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Bessie Rowell Community Center at 12 Rowell Drive, Franklin can receive a free meal from Boomer’s BBQ, which will be serving up portions of their homemade cuisine:
• Pulled Pork
• Pulled Chicken
• Cowboy Chili
• Mac-n-Cheese
• Desserts
The Boomer's BBQ team will be following proper COVID-19 safety precautions and ask that event attendees follow the guidelines, including:
• Mandatory face masks
• No loitering
• Hand sanitizer will be provided
• Food will be served in to-go containers
For more information, please contact Boomer’s BBQ at boomer5240@gmail.com.
