MANCHESTER — The Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund of the Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, is now accepting grant applications for the Summer 2023 review cycle. Completed applications and all required information should be submitted by close of business on Wednesday, April 19. Information and an online application are available on the Diocesan website: catholicnh.org/BCAF or http://bit.ly/bcafgrants.
The BCAF accepts applications from 501(c)(3) organizations in New Hampshire, without regard to religious affiliation, for projects that help people meet their basic needs. It is currently awarding $40,500 in grants to 15 nonprofit organizations that applied for funding during the Spring review cycle.
The BCAF is operated by a volunteer lay board of directors who make recommendations to the Bishop of Manchester for grants to any organization in New Hampshire whose mission is consistent with the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church and that meets the grant guidelines. The Fund raises money through donations from individuals, businesses, and philanthropic organizations.
The Diocese of Manchester is the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, serving the needs of nearly 210,000 Catholics. For more information, please visit www.catholicnh.org/overview.
