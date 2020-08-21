LACONIA — The Laconia Area Bicycle Exchange recently received a grant for $2,000 from the Franklin Savings Bank Fund For Community Advancement. The funds will be used to buy new tools for bicycle repair, helmets and some shop upgrades such as improved lighting and storage.
The Exchange is located at 97 New Salem St., next to the Salvation Army Thrift Store, across from Pitman’s Freight Room. Regular hours are Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m.; and Thursdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., April-October. For more information, visit labe.bike or find them on Facebook.
