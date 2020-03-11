LACONIA — There will be a benefit meat bingo for Al and Bev Paquin on Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m., at American Legion Post 1 at 849 North Main St., Laconia.
They have been the worker bees of our local clubs for decades – including before many of you were born.
They both have had multiple illnesses and the treatment is kicking their butts, physically and financially. Bev has been in and out of the hospital several times. Please do not forget about them in their time of need. Join us in support of the family.
You could even have fun doing it. There will be a silent auction and plenty of side games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.